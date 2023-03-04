Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Feb. 5, unless otherwise noted, include:
• Full closures in the Civic Center area (Avenue Q-11 between Sierra Highway and Ninth Street East, and Ninth Street East between avenues Q-11 and Q-12).
• Lane closures on Avenue R at 12th Street East for water line installation.
• Lane closure on 12th Street East north of Palmdale Boulevard for water line construction.
• Lane closures on Avenue S and Tierra Subida Avenue for Southern California Edison power pole work.
• Lane closure on 17th Street East from Palmdale Boulevard to 500 feet north of Palmdale Boulevard for water service installation.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right eastbound lane of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between Summerwind Drive and 25th Street West for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on Justin Court between Fairfield Avenue and Thomas Avenue for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the westbound bike lane on Avenue R between 30th and 25th streets east for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right westbound lane on Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between Fairway Drive and Sierra Commons for General Benefits tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right eastbound lane of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between 10th Street West and Country Club Drive for graffiti abatement.
• Intermittent lane and shoulder closures on Avenue R between 47th and 70th streets east for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane and shoulder closures on 60th Street East between Palmdale Boulevard and R-11 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closures 55th Street East between Avenue R-4 and Bayhurst Place for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the north side of Avenue S-8 between 45th and 42nd streets east for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the left northbound lane of 42nd Street East between Avenue S-8 and Sorrell Street for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the left eastbound lane of Sorrell Avenue between 42nd Street East and Elmira Street for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent parking lot, parking space and walking path closure at Pelona Vista Park for Parks sports field maintenance.
• Intermittent lane closures on Pearblossom Highway between 30th and 37th streets east for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane and shoulder closures on East Avenue R-8 between 37th and 45th streets east for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on 45th Street East between Avenue Q-12 and Adobe Drive for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R between Sierra Highway and 25th Street East for power pole relocations by Southern California Edison. Work includes daytime digging in the road shoulder to prepare for pole replacements as well as nighttime electrical construction and power outages.
• Eastbound lane closure on Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between Country Club Drive and Fifth Street West for SCE power pole replacement between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., today.
• Sidewalk installation and repairs along Avenue Q-12 between 10th and 12th streets east.
• Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way between Avenue M (Columbia Way) and Avenue L for road work.
• Lane closures and flagged traffic at 12th Street East and Avenue Q-10 for Palmdale Water District water line project.
