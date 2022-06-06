Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R from Sierra Highway to 25th Street East for utility and road work.
• North side of 10th Street East from Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) to Blackbird Lane for Palmdale Water District Project.
• Lane closures on Avenue P at 20th Street East for Palmdale Water Department.
• Intermittent shoulder, parking lot and grounds closures at Desert Sands Park for park improvement project.
• Intermittent shoulder, parking lot and grounds closures at Marie Kerr Park for playground equipment installation.
• Shoulder and right lane closures on both sides of Pearblossom Highway just west of 47th Street East for water line construction.
• Detour in place for street closures between Division Street and Third Street East, between avenues P-12 and Q, for Palmdale Water District mainline improvements.
• Avenue R from Ridgeview Circle to Division Street for sewer construction. Traffic signal will be in flashing red (four-way stop) mode.
• North side of Avenue R east of 35th Street East for shoulder work and street improvements, and south side from dry utility work.
• Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way between Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Avenue L for road work.
Lancaster officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent lane and intersection closures and detours on 10th Street West between Avenue H and Lancaster Boulevard due to Public Works Construction Project 16-004. Improvements include bulb-outs, ADA ramps, bike lanes, raised landscaped medians and street repairs.
• Moving lane closures on 10th Street West between Lancaster Boulevard and Avenue L, and on Avenue L between Sierra Highway and 10th Street West, due to Public Works Construction Project 21-001.
• Intermittent lane closures on Sierra Highway between avenues H and Avenue J; Avenue K between 20th and 25th streets west; Avenue J-12 at 17th Street West, and Avenue H between 25th and 35th streets west for sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs related to Public Works Construction Project 20-010.
• Lane closures on Challenger Way between Avenue L and Avenue K-12/James Court, and shoulder closures between avenues L and L-12, due to gas main installation by Southern California Gas Co.
