Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through June 11, unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent lane closure of the right eastbound lane on Town Center Drive between Heathrow Drive and 30th Street West for Landscape Assessment Districts tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right eastbound lane of Avenue R between 15th Street East and Lasker Avenue for graffiti abatement.
• Intermittent parking lot, parking space and walking path closures at Desert Sands Park for Parks chain link fence repairs.
• Full closure on 10th Street East between Palmdale Boulevard and Avenue R. Detours will be in place to 11th Street East from Avenue R and Palmdale Boulevard.
• Various lane closures at the intersection of Avenue R at Division Street for utility installations.
• Lane closures and reductions on Avenue R and/or 45th Street East for street construction.
• Lane closure on 17th Street East from Palmdale Boulevard to 500 feet north of Palmdale Boulevard for water service installation.
• Intermittent parking lot, parking space and walking path closure at Domenic Massari Park for Parks sports field renovations.
• Intermittent parking lot, parking space and walking path closure at Sam Yellen Park for Parks sports field renovations.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right eastbound lane of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between 10th Street West and Country Club Drive for graffiti abatement.
• Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R between Sierra Highway and 25th Street East for power pole removals by AT&T and Charter Communications.
• Sidewalk installation and repairs along Avenue Q-12 between 10th and 12th streets east for sidewalk installation and repairs.
• Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way between Avenue M (Columbia Way) and Avenue L for road work.
• Lane closures and flagged traffic at 12th Street East and Avenue Q-10 for Palmdale Water District water line project.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right eastbound lane on Palmdale Boulevard between Fifth and Second streets east for graffiti abatement.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right southbound lane of 10th Street West between Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and Avenue O-8 for graffiti abatement.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on Opal Avenue between Wesley Court and Boxthorn Street for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent closure of the right southbound lane of Summerwind Drive between Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and Stanfill Road for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent parking lot, parking space and walking path closures at Poncitlán Square for Parks landscape improvements.
• Intermittent shoulder closure southbound on Division Street between Avenue O and Fantasy Street for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right westbound lane on Pearblossom Highway between 25th and 33rd streets east for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right westbound lane on Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between Fairway Drive and Sierra Commons for General Benefits planter renovation.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right southbound lane on 15th Street West between Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and Avenue O-12 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right eastbound lane on Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between 20th Street West and Summerwind Drive for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right eastbound lane on Avenue P-8 between 25th Street West and Dunbar Street for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure eastbound on Rancho Vista Boulevard Between Astuto Drive and Brisa Drive for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
Lancaster officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week. .
The closures, in effect through Sunday, unless otherwise noted, include:.
• Intermittent lane and intersection closures and detours on 10th Street West between Avenue H and Lancaster Boulevard due to Public Works Construction Project 16-004. Improvements include bulb-outs, ADA ramps, bike lanes, raised landscaped medians and street repairs.
• Intermittent lane closures on Sierra Highway between avenues H and Avenue J; Avenue K between 20th and 25th streets west; Avenue J-12 at 17th Street West, and Avenue H between 25th and 35th streets west for sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs related to Public Works Construction Project 20-010.
• Moving lane closures on 10th Street West between Lancaster Boulevard and Avenue L, and on Avenue L between Sierra Highway and 10th Street West, due to Public Works Construction Project 21-001.
• Lane closures on Challenger Way between Avenue L and Avenue K-12/James Court, and shoulder closures between avenues L and L-12, due to gas main installation by Southern California Gas Co.
