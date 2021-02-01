Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Pearblossom Highway from the California Aqueduct bridge to Valley Springs Road, full closure for roadway reconstruction work through February.
While Pearblossom Highway is closed, passenger vehicles will be detoured to Avenue S at Sierra Highway and Fort Tejon Road. Local access will be provided to residents in the construction area, as needed and as construction permits. Travelers/commuters are advised to expect delays and to take alternate routes where possible. Avenue R, Avenue S, Palmdale Boulevard, Avenue P or Columbia Way (Avenue M) are alternate east/west routes through the City to consider.
Commercial trucks having a manufacturer’s gross vehicle weight of 10,000 pounds or more must stay on designated truck routes, such as Sierra Highway, Palmdale Boulevard, 47th Street East and Fort Tejon Road (see Title 10 of the Palmdale Municipal Code). Avenues S and R are not designated truck routes. Trucks are permitted on non-truck routes when it is the shortest and most direct route to perform a pickup or delivery. A map of the City’s truck routes can be found at https://cityofpalmdale.org/DocumentCenter/View/513/Truck-Routes-PDF
For details, visit the project website, http://www.pearblossomrebuild.com/index.html, email info@PearblossomRebuild.com or call (855) 211-2200.
• Intermittent lane closure at Avenue O-8 and 10th Street West for utility and street improvements. Traffic signal may be flashing red (four-way stop) at times for certain phases of the traffic control plan.
• Single lane closure at 10th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N) for shoulder and street work.
• Intermittent lane closure at Rancho Vista Boulevard and Town Center Drive for utility and street improvements.
• Closure of 40th Street East between Avenue Q and Palmdale Boulevard for street work.
• Intermittent lane closure on the north side of Avenue S from 43rd Street East to east of 47th Street East for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Rancho Vista Boulevard east of Avenue O-8 to west of Delson Drive for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the east side of Clock Tower from P-12 going north to Palmdale Transportation Center and intermittent closures of parking lots 1, 2,and 3 closures of the center for tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the west side of 40th Street east north of Pearblossom Highway for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure of the east side of Windtree Court south of Napa Way for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
•Intermittent shoulder closure on the west side of 40th Street East north of Avenue S-8 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the west side of Sierra Highway between Palmdale Boulevard and Technology Drive for Parks tree trimming.
• Intermittent left lane closure on Transportation Center Drive for Center Median tree trimming and intermittent parking lot No. 3 closures of the center for Transit tree trimming.
• Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) from 15th to 30th streets west, intermittent lane closures for various remaining street work.
• Division Street and Avenue R, intermittent lane closures for street and utility construction.
• 35th Street East from Palmdale Boulevard to Avenue Q-12, intermittent lane and shoulder closures for street improvements and traffic signal construction at Avenue Q-10.
Lancaster officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent lane and intersection closures and detours on 10th Street West between Avenue H and Lancaster Boulevard due to Public Works Construction Project 16-004. Improvements include bulb-outs, ADA ramps, bike lanes, raised landscaped medians and street repairs.
• Moving lane closures on 10th Street West between Lancaster Boulevard and Avenue L, and on Avenue L between Sierra Highway and 10th Street West, due to Public Works Construction Project 21-001.
• Intermittent lane closures on Sierra Highway between avenues H and Avenue J; Avenue K between 20th and 25th streets west; Avenue J-12 at 17th Street West, and Avenue H between 25th and 35th streets west for sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs related to Public Works Construction Project 20-010.
• Lane closures on Challenger Way between Avenue L and Avenue K-12/James Court, and shoulder closures between avenues L and L-12, due to gas main installation by Southern California Gas Co.
