Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent lane closures 65th Street from Avenue S to Vittoria Lane East as necessary for sewer construction.
• Full closure of Columbia Way (Avenue M) between Third and Fourth streets east in both directions for street rehabilitation work. Detour signs will direct traffic north to Avenue L following Sierra Highway, Challenger Way or Fourth Street East.
• Intermittent lane closures in both directions of Avenue R from 35th to 47th streets east for sewer maintenance work.
• Intermittent lane closures in both directions of Avenue S from 10th to 25th streets east for sewer maintenance work.
• Intermittent lane closures in both directions of Palmdale Boulevard from Fifth Street West to Antelope Valley Freeway for sewer maintenance work.
• Intermittent lane closures at Avenue R and Division Street for water line installation. Signal will be in flashing red (four-way-stop) at times.
• North side of Avenue R east of 35th Street East for shoulder work and street improvements.
• Flagged single lane closure on Sierra Highway for 1,000 feet north and south of Barrel Springs Road for Palmdale Water District mainline improvements.
• Rancho Vista Boulevard at Town Center Drive, intermittent lane and street closures for street improvement construction.
• Intermittent lane closures on Avenue T between 65th and 70th streets east for storm drain installation.
• Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way between Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Avenue L for road work.
• Intermittent lane closure on Avenue O-8 at 11th Street West for utility and street improvements. Traffic signal may be flashing red (four-way stop) at times for certain phases of the traffic control plan.
Lancaster officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent lane and intersection closures and detours on 10th Street West between Avenue H and Lancaster Boulevard due to Public Works Construction Project 16-004. Improvements include bulb-outs, ADA ramps, bike lanes, raised landscaped medians and street repairs.
• Moving lane closures on 10th Street West between Lancaster Boulevard and Avenue L, and on Avenue L between Sierra Highway and 10th Street West, due to Public Works Construction Project 21-001.
• Intermittent lane closures on Sierra Highway between avenues H and Avenue J; Avenue K between 20th and 25th streets west; Avenue J-12 at 17th Street West, and Avenue H between 25th and 35th streets west for sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs related to Public Works Construction Project 20-010.
• Lane closures on Challenger Way between Avenue L and Avenue K-12/James Court, and shoulder closures between avenues L and L-12, due to gas main installation by Southern California Gas Co.
