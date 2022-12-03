Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Dec. 12, unless otherwise noted, include:
• The City of Palmdale has contracted with Manhole Adjusting Inc. to implement the local road cape seal program that is under construction in various neighborhoods. This is the third phase of a multiphase project and impacted residents will get a notice explaining the work phase and further notice of any street closures and/or parking restrictions. During the upcoming phase (chip seal placement), there will be brief daytime street closures and restricted parking that may require parking a short walking distance away while the chip seal is placed and allowed to cool prior to driving on it. Roads will be open to traffic at the end of the work day, but in-street parking restrictions remain in effect per the dates shown on the temporary no-parking signs.
• Full closures in the Civic Center area (Avenue Q-11 between Sierra Highway and Ninth Street East, and Ninth Street East between avenues Q-11 and Q-12).
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the north side of Summerwind Drive between Stanfill Road and Amargosa Drive for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the northside of Amberidge Way between Amberwood Drive and Highmeadow Drive for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right southbound lane on 20th Street West between avenues O-12 and P-8 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right westbound lane on Rancho Vista Boulevard between 30th Street West and Avenue O-8 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure of the right southbound lane of 30th Street West between Tournament Drive and Town Center Drive for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right eastbound lane of Avenue R between Lemsford Avenue and 35th Street East for graffiti abatement.
• Intermittent parking lot, parking space and walking path closures for Palmdale Transportation Center tree trimming.
• Intermittent parking lot, parking space and walking path closures at the Park and Ride east of Calle Grillo for Park and Ride tree trimming.
• Intermittent parking lot, parking space and walking path closures for Marie Kerr Park tree trimming.
• Intermittent parking lot, parking space and walking path closures for Poncitlán Square tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the east side of Sierra Highway between Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and Columbia Way (Avenue M) for General Benefits tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the left southbound lane on 20th Street West between Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and Avenue P-8 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the north side of Bairritz Avenue between Chantilly Lane and 30th Street West for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent parking lot, parking space and walking path closures for Sam Yellen Park tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right westbound lane on Town Center Drive between 27th Street West and Vitrina Lane for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R for power pole relocations by Southern California Edison. Work includes daytime digging in the road shoulder to prepare for pole replacements as well as nighttime electrical construction and power outages.
• Lane closure on Tierra Subida Avenue between Fifth Street West and Avenue R-8 starting at 6 p.m., today, for power pole replacement.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right southbound lane on 20th Street East between avenues R-8 and R for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Eastbound lane closure on Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between Country Club Drive and Fifth Street West between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., today, for SCE power pole replacement.
• Sidewalk installation and repairs along Avenue Q-12 between 10th and 12th streets east.
• Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way between Avenue M (Columbia Way) and Avenue L for road work.
• Lane closures and flagged traffic at 12th Street East and Avenue Q-10 for Palmdale Water District water line project.
Lancaster officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday, unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent lane and intersection closures and detours on 10th Street West between Avenue H and Lancaster Boulevard due to Public Works Construction Project 16-004. Improvements include bulb-outs, ADA ramps, bike lanes, raised landscaped medians and street repairs.
• Intermittent lane closures on Sierra Highway between avenues H and Avenue J; Avenue K between 20th and 25th streets west; Avenue J-12 at 17th Street West, and Avenue H between 25th and 35th streets west for sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs related to Public Works Construction Project 20-010.
• Moving lane closures on 10th Street West between Lancaster Boulevard and Avenue L, and on Avenue L between Sierra Highway and 10th Street West, due to Public Works Construction Project 21-001.
• Lane closures on Challenger Way between Avenue L and Avenue K-12/James Court, and shoulder closures between avenues L and L-12, due to gas main installation by Southern California Gas Co.
