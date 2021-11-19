LANCASTER — A traffic detour along Columbia Way (Avenue M) is in effect, through Nov. 25, to accommodate a reconstruction project from Third to Fourth streets east.
Traffic is detoured along Columbia Way starting at Sierra Highway to Challenger Way. All traffic will be detoured north to Avenue L, the city announced.
Motorists are urged to use alternate routes whenever possible while the construction is underway. Those who must travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic control devices, and reduce their speed as they approach the work zones.
The Lancaster City Council, on July 27, awarded an approximately $6.35 million contract to Sully Miller Contracting Co. as part of the 2021 Summer Pavement Management Program. As part of the project, the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale moved forward with reconstructing Columbia Way from Third to Fourth streets east.
A traffic detour is required in order to complete the reconstruction of this portion of Columbia Way. The work includes the asphalt removals, soil stabilization through cement treatment, asphalt paving, shoulder backing, signing, and striping. To minimize the traffic impact, the detour has been scheduled to coincide with the Thanksgiving holiday.
