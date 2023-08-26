Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sept. 3, unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way from Avenue M (Columbia Way) to Avenue L for road work.
• Columbia Way (Avenue M) at 20th Street East for replacement of traffic signal mast arm.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on eastbound Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between Astuto Drive and Brisa Drive for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right southbound lane of Summerwind Drive between Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and Stanfill Road for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the two right eastbound and westbound lanes on Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between Seville Avenue and 15th Street West for sewer improvements.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right southbound lane of 15th Street West between Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and Avenue O-12 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right westbound lane on Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between 10th Street West and Armfield Avenue for Landscape Assessment District planter renovation.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right westbound lane on Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between Fairway Drive and Sierra Commons for General Benefits planter improvements.
• Intermittent shoulder closure southbound on Division Street between Avenue O and Fantasy Street for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the northbound lane of Transportation Drive between Technology Drive and Clocktower Plaza Drive for Palmdale Transportation Center median planter improvements.
• Various lane closures at the intersection of Avenue R and Division Street for utility installations.
• Intermittent parking lot, parking space and walking path closure at Park and Ride No. 1 for Park and Ride planter improvements.
• Full closure of 10th Street East between Palmdale Boulevard and Avenue R. Detours will be in place.
• Lane closures and flagged traffic at 12th Street East and Avenue Q-10 for Palmdale Water District water line project.
• Sidewalk installation and repairs along Avenue Q-12 between 10th and 12th streets east.
• Lane closure on 17th Street East between Palmdale Boulevard and 500 feet north of Palmdale Boulevard for water service installation.
• Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R between Sierra Highway and 25th Street East for power pole removals by AT&T and Charter Communications.
• Intermittent closure of right southbound lane on 47th Street East between Palmdale Boulevard and Avenue R-6 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Lane closures and reductions on Avenue R and/or 45th Street East for street construction.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right eastbound lane on East Avenue R between 45th Street East and Amethyst Street for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent parking lot, parking space and walking path closure at Domenic Massari Park for Parks sports field renovations.
• Intermittent parking lot, parking space and walking path closure at Sam Yellen Park for Parks sports field renovations.
• Sierra Highway from Pearblossom Highway to Avenue S for rehabilitation of 2.6 miles of pavement. Road access will be limited to residents and emergency vehicles with delays expected.
