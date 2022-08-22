Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Residential streets between 27th and 33rd streets east from Avenue Q to Palmdale Boulevard for street resurfacing work. Temporary no parking/towaway signs will be posted with dates/times of upcoming work. Vehicles should be moved so work can proceed without interruption.
• Residential streets between the railroad tracks and 20th Street East, and south of East Avenue R-8 , for street resurfacing work. Temporary no parking/towaway signs will be posted with dates/times of upcoming work. Vehicles should be moved so work can proceed without interruption.
• Residential streets near the Antelope Valley Country Club for street resurfacing work. Temporary no parking/towaway signs will be posted with dates/times of upcoming work. Vehicles should be moved so work can proceed without interruption.
• Residential streets at Fifth Place East and East Avenue Q-9 for street resurfacing work on the local streets in this area. Temporary no parking/towaway signs will be posted with dates/times of upcoming work. Vehicles should be moved so work can proceed without interruption.
• Intermittent lane closure of the left southbound lane of 47th Street East between avenues R and R-8 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the left westbound lane of Palmdale Boulevard between Division Street and the 14 Freeway for General benefits irrigation repairs.
• Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R from 35th Street East to Janus Drive for utility work.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on Avenue N-2 west of 45th Street West for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the left westbound lane of Avenue S between Downing Street and 10th Street East for graffiti abatement.
• Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R from Sierra Highway to 25th Street East for utility and road work.
• Closure of Avenue R from Division Street to 1,000 feet east of Division Street for sewer improvements.
• Sidewalk installation and repairs along Avenue Q-12 between 10th and 12th streets east.
• Lane and shoulder closures on Third Street East and Technology Drive around Desert Sands Park for utility work.
• Intermittent shoulder, parking lot and grounds closures at Domenic Massari Park for sports field lighting installation.
• Shoulder and right lane closures on both sides of Pearblossom Highway just west of 47th Street East for water line construction.
• North side of Avenue R east of 35th Street East for shoulder work and street improvements, and south side from dry utility work.
• Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way between Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Avenue L for road work.
Lancaster officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent lane and intersection closures and detours on 10th Street West between Avenue H and Lancaster Boulevard due to Public Works Construction Project 16-004. Improvements include bulb-outs, ADA ramps, bike lanes, raised landscaped medians and street repairs.
• Moving lane closures on 10th Street West between Lancaster Boulevard and Avenue L, and on Avenue L between Sierra Highway and 10th Street West, due to Public Works Construction Project 21-001.
• Intermittent lane closures on Sierra Highway between avenues H and Avenue J; Avenue K between 20th and 25th streets west; Avenue J-12 at 17th Street West, and Avenue H between 25th and 35th streets west for sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs related to Public Works Construction Project 20-010.
• Lane closures on Challenger Way between Avenue L and Avenue K-12/James Court, and shoulder closures between avenues L and L-12, due to gas main installation by Southern California Gas Co.
