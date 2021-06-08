LANCASTER — The City hopes to combine planned road improvements along Avenue K and 15th Street West with the proposed development of the former Toys “R” Us center at a key intersection and point of entry to the city.
The property has been vacant since the former Toys “R” Us retail store closed in June 2018. The building was demolished and the property fenced off.
The City Council will consider a memorandum of understanding today with property owner TRU 2005 RE I LLC, an affiliate of the retailer, to memorialize several items that have been discussed in order to advance the development of the approximately 9.35-acre site.
“Staff has communicated both the importance of the site and the City’s desire to see new tenants not currently present in the Lancaster market,” a staff report said. “The developer has worked to meet this goal, securing letters of intent from at least two tenants that have long been requested by Lancaster residents.”
Lancaster is preparing to start construction on a fully funded street improvement project along Avenue K and 15th Street West that includes the addition of a dedicated right-hand turn lane at the intersection of Avenue K and 15th Street West, which will encroach onto the property by approximately 0.17 acres. The project will also require the relocation of an access point to the property on Avenue K, according to the proposed Memorandum of Understanding. The road improvements include a four-way traffic signal at the middle access point to the property along 15th Street West.
The City’s proposed timing for the road improvements and traffic signal will likely be coterminous with TRU’s construction schedule for the proposed reuse of the property. As such, demolition, utility and other construction work may be accomplished more efficiently through cooperation of the parties, the memorandum of understanding said.
TRU intends to construct a monument sign at the corner of west Avenue K and 15th Street West, which is intended to display the names of the future tenants. The goal is for TRU and the City to cooperatively design and construct landscaping and the monument sign to as a gateway to Lancaster.
The report did not detail the two tenants with which the developer secured letters of intent. However, the Lancaster Architectural and Design Commission at its May 6 meeting approved elevations for a proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant at the northeast corner of Avenue K and 15th Street West.
The City Council is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. today. The meeting will be conducted telephonically and video streamed live on Channel 28 and the City’s website.
To watch the meeting online visit https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/our-city/departments-services/city-clerk/meetings-agendasand-minutes/public-meetings-web-streaming.
The public may comment on agendized items by calling 1-877-853-5257 using Meeting ID:991 8128 9206# and Password 817833#.
