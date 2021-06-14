PALMDALE — Drivers should be aware that Avenue S between 30th and 25th streets east will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
Detours will be posted.
The closure is for the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s flag ceremony to honor fallen firefighter Tory Carlon, held at Fire Station 131.
A fire specialist with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Carlon, 44, was shot and killed by a colleague at his Agua Dulce fire station on June 1.
Also injured in the shooting was a fire captain.
The gunman, identified as off-duty fire specialist Jonathan Tatone, was later found dead, believed to be from a self-inflicted wound, in the yard of his Acton home, which had been set ablaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.