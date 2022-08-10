PALMDALE — The Republican National Committee opened a community center in Palmdale, last week, that will be focused on serving members of the veteran, Hispanic and faith-based communities.
However, any verified organization that is actively giving back to the community will be allowed to use the space upon review by the field staff.
The center, at 450 West Palmdale Blvd., is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For details call 661-900-8921.
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, attended the Aug. 5 grand opening ceremony with a full house of volunteers.
“I’m excited for the opportunities this community center will bring to help our district support candidates who will fight for the American Dream and put an end to the economic crisis crushing local families,” Garcia said.
Lackey said he was proud to join in the grand opening, held in a neighborhood in which he’s invested so much.
“The Antelope Valley is my home and I’m proud to partner with the RNC to bring resources and a gathering space to a community that has given me so much,” he said.
The Palmdale Boulevard office is the third community center the Republican National Committee has opened in California, part of a broader effort by the Republican Party to reach Hispanic voters.
The Palmdale Community Center will serve as a principal location for all community members to gather, hold trainings, share a meal or receive resources provided by their neighbors.
People can use the community center office by communicating with the Regional Engagement Coordinator or field staff. Various events have taken place in community centers across the nation including trainings, game nights, shred meals, door launches and phone banking, dance and karate lessons.
