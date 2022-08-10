RNC

Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, speaks at the opening of a community center, in Palmdale, that is run by the Republican National Committee.

 Valley Press Files

PALMDALE — The Republican National Committee opened a community center in Palmdale, last week, that will be focused on serving members of the veteran, Hispanic and faith-based communities.

However, any verified organization that is actively giving back to the community will be allowed to use the space upon review by the field staff.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.