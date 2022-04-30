LANCASTER — The argument between the Antelope Valley Healthcare District and Michael Rives continued, Friday, with the latter insisting he remains a Board director, despite a judge’s order removing him from office.
On Wednesday, the District Board of Directors declared Director Michael Rives’ seat vacant, beginning the process for appointing a new director.
This action followed the April 19 decision by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge to grant a complaint for quo warranto to remove Rives from his elected position on the Board, the culmination of a process that began, in December 2020, shortly after he was elected to the Antelope Valley Healthcare District and Antelope Valley Community College District boards.
Rives continues to insist that the judge’s order is not final until a May 24 hearing, and that he remains on the Board until that time.
The latest iteration of the dispute came, on Thursday, when the Board sent Rives an email asking him to return property given to him as a director, including his Board binder, badge, past meeting materials and business cards.
The email asked that he return the materials by 5 p.m., on Friday.
In an email to the Antelope Valley Press, Rives said his attorney, Steve Fox, told him he remains on the Board, until the May 24 hearing.
“So, I will wait until then to return the materials,” Rives wrote.
An email to the Antelope Valley Healthcare District asking about the ramifications of Rives not returning the materials by the deadline was not answered by press time.
Rives also said he has not been formally notified by the court that the quo warranto was granted. The only notification he said he’s received is a printout of the court actions, from the District General Counsel Troy Schell.
“The print of actions wasn’t a judgment or order. I haven’t received formal notification that the Court has formally removed me from the Board,” Rives wrote.
Rives was elected to the AV Healthcare District Board and Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees, in November 2020. The city of Lancaster sent Rives a letter — signed by Mayor R. Rex Parris — after Rives was sworn in to both offices, in December 2020. The letter asked him to resign from the AV Healthcare District Board or face legal action to remove him. The city said Rives’ simultaneous holding of both offices violates Government Code section 1099.
Government Code section 1099 bars any public officer, whether appointed or elected, from simultaneously holding two public offices where there is a possibility of a significant clash of duties or loyalties given the powers and jurisdiction of the offices.
Rives was sworn into office on the AV Healthcare District Board, on Dec. 8, 2020. Three days later, he was later sworn in as a member of the AV College Board of Trustees. According to the law, Rives would have to forfeit the first office to which he was sworn, which was the AV Healthcare District Board.
Judge Chalfant agreed.
“Consequently, he has forfeited, and must be removed from, his position on the Healthcare District Board pursuant to Govt. Code Section 1099,” Chalfant wrote, in an April 19 ruling.
