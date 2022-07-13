LANCASTER — Former Antelope Valley Healthcare District director Michael Rives owes approximately $138,607 in attorney’s fees and costs to the City of Lancaster after his failed bid to fight a city lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed to oust him from the AV Healthcare District’s Board of Directors, due to incompatibility with his synchronous service on the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees.
Rives faces a hearing on Sept. 8 before Superior Court Judge James C. Chalfant for the city’s motion for attorney’s fees and reimbursement of costs for work in obtaining a judgment.
Lancaster sued (the plaintiff is listed as the People of the State of California on the relation of the City of Lancaster) after Rives declined to resign from the AV Healthcare District Board, following his election in November 2020 to that Board and the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees.
He won two elected seats in November 2020, after years of unsuccessful attempts to secure one.
He filed nomination papers on July 21, 2020 to run for a seat on the AV Healthcare District Board of Directors. He was one of five candidates seeking three seats on the Board. He placed third, with 45,929 votes which was 3,329 votes more than incumbent Maceo Olivarez.
Rives filed nomination papers for the AV Community College District Board of Trustees on Aug. 12, 2020, hours before the filing deadline. The deadline was extended by five days because the incumbent, former Trustee Lew Stults, did not seek re-election.
Had Rives not filed for the college Board and the deadline passed, Rutger Parris, the only other candidate, would have won the seat automatically without his name appearing on the ballot due to lack of competition. Rives beat Parris by more than 3,000 votes.
Rives took the oath of office for the AV Healthcare District Board on Dec. 8 and took the oath of office for the AV Community College District Board on Dec. 11. About a week later, on Dec. 18, 2020, the City of Lancaster sent Rives a letter, signed by Mayor R. Rex Parris, asking him to resign or face legal action due to the incompatibility of the offices. Rives refused.
On July 15, 2021, California Attorney General Rob Bonta granted the city’s request for a quo warranto action against Rives due to the incompatible offices.
“The Attorney General’s Opinion stated that there was ‘significant potential for the occurrence of conflicts in the regular operation of each district’s statutory plan,’” the city’s motion for award of attorney’s fees said. “Therefore, the Opinion continues, ‘The City has raised substantial questions of fact and law, warranting judicial resolution.’”
Rives had another chance to resign or take a leave of absence last July, after the city received authorization to file the complaint in quo warranto — then filed it.
The city requested that Rives either resign or take a leave of absence “so that his illegal presence on the Healthcare District Board would not risk the validity of the actions taken by the Healthcare District during the pendency of this case,” the motion said.
“Plaintiff-Relator requested this, in order to avoid costly litigation, as it was clear from the Attorney General’s Opinion that Plaintiff-Relator was likely to succeed on the merits,” the motion said. “Again, Rives refused to either resign or take a leave of absence, further driving up the costs to litigate,” the motion said.
He had the assistance of an attorney, Steve Fox, who coincidently served on both the AV Healthcare District and the AV Community College District Boards, though not at the same time.
During his time on both Boards, Rives abstained from voting when any health-related agreement appeared on the AV College District Board agenda.
On April 19, Chalfant granted the city’s complaint for quo warranto to remove Rives from his elected position on the AV Healthcare District Board.
The judgment states that the forfeiture of his seat on the AV Healthcare District Board was Dec. 11, 2020, the same day he took the oath of office for the AV Community College District Board.
Rives has appealed.
“I fought this attempt to remove me from the Hospital Board for the 46,000 people who knowingly voted me on the Hospital Board, so that their votes would not be voided, he wrote in an email. “Our votes are sacred. They should not be nullified by a lawyer and his friends who are unhappy. I also defended my election to the Hospital Board, so I could keep our community from being in debt to the tune of a billion dollars, unnecessarily, to build a new hospital. If you look inside my wallet, you will find a food stamp card and food bank card. I am not a rich man, but I am a man of character and honor. I sleep peacefully at night knowing I have defended the people from the rich and the powerful. I am a willing sacrifice.”
