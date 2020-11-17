LLANO (CNS) — A 19-year-old driver from Riverside was killed today in a fiery crash in the Llano area of the Antelope Valley.
The victim, identified as Maurice C. Hill Jr., was driving a 2008 Mazda 6 eastbound on State Route 18, east of 248th Street East, at about 5 a.m., when he moved into the westbound side of the road and crashed head-on into a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Both vehicles caught fire and Hill suffered fatal injuries, the CHP reported.
The Chevrolet’s driver, a 57-year-old man from Pinon Hills, was able to escape his vehicle and was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be involved in the collision, but further information was not released.
