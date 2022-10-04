RIVERSIDE — A Riverside City Council member said in a lawsuit that the county sheriff defamed her when he said on social media that she had supported defacing the historic courthouse during a July abortion rights protest.
City Council Member Clarissa Cervantes said Sheriff Chad Bianco caused “immense harm” to her reputation by posting false comments connecting her to a protest that she did not participate in, The Press-Enterprise reported, Friday.
The lawsuit filed, Tuesday, in Riverside County Superior Court said Bianco’s statements, with “utter lack of supporting evidence,” implied she committed a crime. The remarks led to criticism and threats against her and exposed her to “hatred, contempt, ridicule and shame.”
Bianco had named Cervantes in a Facebook post as the Council member that “a lot” of people said was present in support of an abortion rights demonstration, where eight protesters were arrested for vandalism for painting green handprints on the walls and pillars of the nearly 120-year-old courthouse. Damage was estimated at $10,000.
Cervantes wasn’t arrested because she did not damage the building, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department said.
