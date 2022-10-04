RIVERSIDE — A Riverside City Council member said in a lawsuit that the county sheriff defamed her when he said on social media that she had supported defacing the historic courthouse during a July abortion rights protest.

City Council Member Clarissa Cervantes said Sheriff Chad Bianco caused “immense harm” to her reputation by posting false comments connecting her to a protest that she did not participate in, The Press-Enterprise reported, Friday.

