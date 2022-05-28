SACRAMENTO — A California lawmaker made a play for the top leadership post in the state Assembly, on Friday, announcing he had secured enough votes among the Democrat-dominated chamber to succeed the current speaker.
Assemblymember Robert Rivas, a Democrat from Hollister, said in a news release he had enough votes from the Democratic Caucus to replace Anthony Rendon, who has been speaker, since 2016, but does not have to leave office until he is termed out, in 2024.
Rivas said he met with Rendon, on Friday morning, “to begin discussions on a transition,” though Rendon’s office has stayed silent and not responded to requests for comment.
Rivas would not become speaker unless voted in by his colleagues. Lawmakers adjourned, Friday, for the long holiday weekend and are not scheduled to return, until Tuesday.
“Anthony Rendon has been an effective and unifying Speaker, and I am grateful to him for his steady leadership, and I am confident a smooth transition of power is a shared value of ours,” Rivas said in a news release.
Democratic Assemblymember Evan Low, who lost a committee post, last year, in a rumored clash with Rendon, said he supports Rivas’ bid for the post. He said the timing of the transition and the formal caucus vote are being negotiated “all in real time.”
“This is about unity, unifying our caucus, and bringing us all together, and that’s what the next speaker is dedicated towards,” Low said.
Low wouldn’t say that unity is lacking now, nor would he criticize Rendon’s leadership. Rather, he portrayed it as a natural progression with Rendon termed out of office, in 2024.
“Part of it is also, when you’re looking at the election coming up, you have close to 25-plus new members of the Legislature coming in,” Low said. “And it’s important for governance that there’s stability, institutional knowledge that we can onboard the next class.”
State lawmakers in California are limited to 12 years in office. Rendon has been in office, since 2012, part of a large number of Democrats elected that year who would be termed out, in 2024. Many of Rendon’s colleagues who were elected with him have already left office or are planning to leave as they near their term limits, which has eroded Rendon’s base of support.
The change could come during a tense time of the legislative calendar as lawmakers must pass an operating budget, by June 15, or forfeit their salaries. Legislative leaders have been negotiating with Gov. Gavin Newsom — negotiations that could be upended with a leadership change in the Assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.