PALMDALE — The long-delayed Ritter Ranch project took its first steps toward fruition, on Thursday, when the Palmdale Planning Commission approved tract maps, development plans and a Conditional Use Permit for the housing development’s initial phase of 553 homes.
“With all the mitigations, with all the effort and everything, I feel quite positive that you’re on the right track to develop quality housing and a quality project,” Commission Chair Stacia Nemeth said.
The Ritter Ranch project initially was proposed during the Valley’s 1980s housing boom to build houses, schools, a golf course, parks and shopping centers in a master-planned community on a nearly century-old ranch. It first went bankrupt, in the summer of 1996, after defense cutbacks and other factors stalled the housing boom, and it stalled again after the 2008 financial crisis.
The land is south of Elizabeth Lake Road and west of the Anaverde master-planned community. After Ritter Ranch’s development stalled the last time, the city opened a road through its property, in 2015, to provide a secondary access for Anaverde.
Originally planned for 7,200 homes, the 10,500-acre project has had a series of owners.
Preston Hollow Capital acquired the project last year and began working with the city to move ahead with development.
The development approved, Thursday, is the first section of the first phase, with 553 homes on lots of 5,000 to 7,000 square feet. A second part to the ultimate 1,200-home Phase I will be brought forward later.
This initial part of the project will be built in the area that had been previously graded and has some main roadways in place.
The development falls under the Ritter Ranch Specific Plan and is covered by the Environmental Impact Report prepared for it. As the project poses no significant changes to that plan, it was found that no additional mitigation or other measures are required.
The Commission and members of the public questioned the decision to pull the previously planned library and fire station from this part of the project.
The developer has agreed to purchase a pumper truck and patrol car that will be housed at the Anaverde fire station, as a mitigation measure approved by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Cindy Starrett, partner in Latham and Walters, the project’s development counsel, said.
In addition, the structures will use fire-resistant construction.
A future financing district will be created to cover costs of a fire station, which is not required until at least 3,000 homes are built, she said.
As for the library, a public facility fee paid by the developer covers that need, she said.
Some Leona Valley residents spoke against approval of the project, on Thursday, requesting more time to understand the potential impacts on their community, which sits to the west of Ritter Ranch.
Residents understand the project will be built; “we just want to be involved in the process,” Michelle Flanagan of the Leona Valley Town Council said. “Help us help this be a good community partnership.”
They were especially concerned about traffic impacts, and questioned why the traffic study completed by the developer listed only effects to the east of the development.
The project’s traffic consultant, Jeff Heald, said a study of the trip distribution showed 95% of the traffic heads east from that area, toward the Antelope Valley Freeway and businesses in Palmdale.
“It makes sense that the preponderance of traffic would be heading east,” he said.
Leona Valley residents and its Town Council requested greater communication among the community, the developer and the City of Palmdale as the project progresses.
“My big concern would be, as you promised to do, stay in communication with those whose lives are going to be affected by the development,” Nemeth said.
“We want to be good neighbors,” developer Fernando Durta said. He said he was willing to meet monthly with the Leona Valley Town Council to keep them apprised.
The project developers said they are working to ensure they meet the terms of an agreement made in 1995 with the City of Palmdale and Leona Valley in regard to Ritter Ranch.
