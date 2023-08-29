LA Politician-Bribery

RIDLEY-THOMAS

 Damian Dovarganes

LOS ANGELES — Prominent Los Angeles County politician Mark Ridley-Thomas was sentenced Monday to three years and six months in federal prison for voting in support of county contracts that would favor USC while accepting benefits for his son from the university.

“The entire community has been victimized by the defendant’s crimes,” US District Judge Dale S. Fischer said during the sentencing hearing inside a packed downtown Los Angeles courtroom.

