PALMDALE — Members of the Canyon Coyotes and Leona Valley Rocketeers 4-H Clubs demonstrated their varied horsemanship skills during the annual Fair Event Horse Show and Gymkhana on June 6, with several members bringing home awards.
The event, at the Antelope Valley Desert Riders Arena in Palmdale, featured horse and riders demonstrating a variety of skills and disciplines for judges. It is the culmination of the members’ year-long efforts with the horse project, Canyon Coyotes Leader Shirley Byrne said.
“My favorite part was competing in Showmanship and Master Showmanship,” Avery Gordon, 16, of Quartz Hill said. She won a Reserved Champion Master Showmanship ribbon, a neck ribbon for her horse Jewel and a Reserved Champion trophy.
One winner of several first-place ribbons was Theona McNeal, 13, who competed in English and Western classes.
“I competed in Trail with my horse Draco, and competed in Showmanship with my filly, Lucia,” Johnny Flores, 16, of Acton, said. “I learned that I need to work on approaching scary things with my horses.”
In addition to competing, the event is also an opportunity for younger riders to learn from watching others.
“I worked on controlled turns and being gentle. I can work more on my leg cues, steering and patience,” said Ethaniel McNeal, 10, who competed on his horse Mirage.
“The horse project is a great place for young riders who love horses and are looking for friendly camaraderie and local competition,” said senior 4-H member Carter Boeker, who has been in the horse project for seven years.
Canyon Coyotes is accepting new members. For information call leader Shirley Byrne at (661) 714-0798.
