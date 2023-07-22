PALMDALE — Antelope Valley Parents for Education is encouraging people to join them when they will host a Ride for Freedom Caravan on July 30, the World Day against Trafficking in Persons.
The caravan will meet at 2 p.m. July 30 at the Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd. The caravan will leave at 2:30 p.m., head west toward 10th Street West, then north along 10th Street West to Lancaster Boulevard, then east to Sierra Highway and then south along Sierra Highway back to the library.
