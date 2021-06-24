Richard B. Stolley, the founding editor of People magazine, which changed the course of American publishing with its personality-driven approach to journalism and which has long been one of the most successful magazines in the nation’s history, died on June 16 at a hospital in Evanston, Illinois. He was 92.
The cause was heart failure, his family said.
Over six decades with the Time Inc. media empire, Stolley was a prominent writer and editor at Life magazine, where he covered the civil rights movement in the South and the space race, among other major stories.
While at Life he scored one of the great coups in journalism, acquiring for his magazine the rights to the Zapruder film of the assassination of President John Kennedy in 1963. The eight-millimeter footage of the Kennedy motorcade — one of the earliest instances of a citizen capturing images of an extraordinary event — was once called the most important 26 seconds in celluloid history.
Stolley rose through the ranks at Life and was assistant managing editor when its last weekly issue was published in 1972. He then went to Time Inc.’s development group to help dream up new magazines. One day a call came from Andrew Heiskell, chairman of the company, who said that his wife, Marian Sulzberger Heiskell, a member of the family that controls The New York Times Co., had suggested a new magazine that would focus on personalities. Heiskell suggested spinning off the “People” section of Time magazine into its own publication.
When a test issue rolled off the presses, with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton on the cover, it was an instant hit. Making its official debut in March 1974 with a cover photo of Mia Farrow, who was starring in the movie “The Great Gatsby,” People turned a profit after just 18 months and proved itself a cash cow.
In Stolley’s first four years, its circulation soared to 2.2 million, with a “pass along” readership of almost 14 million, which People said was the highest in the country.
To Stolley, the magazine’s mission was clear — to write about ordinary people doing extraordinary things and extraordinary people doing ordinary things, but never about ordinary people doing ordinary things.
The inaugural issue included interviews with the wives of soldiers missing in action in Vietnam as well as features on Lee Harvey Oswald’s widow (“Finally at peace with herself”) and Gloria Vanderbilt (“A fourth marriage that really works”).
“I think the climate in the country was absolutely right for this type of magazine,” Stolley said in 1978 in an interview with his hometown newspaper then, Greenwich Time, in Connecticut.
He said he believed that by the 1970s, the interests of readers of mass magazines had shifted away from the political turmoil of the 1960s and toward personalities. Still, Stolley said, he was never sure whether People had spawned personality-driven journalism or whether it had tapped into something already in the zeitgeist.
Either way, the magazine focused relentlessly on humans, not issues or trends. Stolley had rules about covers, which had to grab readers at the newsstand in an instant.
“He said that pretty sells better than ugly, young sells better than old, movies sell better than TV, TV sells better than sports and anything sells better than politics,” Hal Wingo, his longtime colleague at both Life and People, said in a phone interview.
Although immediately popular with readers, People was dismissed by some journalists, including some at Time Inc., as a celebrity gossip sheet, Wingo said. That prompted Stolley to break his own rules about covers. To show that the magazine wasn’t just a showcase for celebrities, the second cover featured Martha Mitchell, the chatty wife of former Attorney General John Mitchell, who was embroiled in the Watergate scandal. The third featured oil tycoon J. Paul Getty.
Much of the early going was trial and error. One of his biggest mistakes, Stolley often said, was not putting Elvis Presley on the cover when he died in 1977 at 42. Wingo said it had not occurred to them because the magazine had never featured a dead person before.
In 1980, when John Lennon’s murder shocked the world, Stolley did not think twice. The Lennon cover was long the magazine’s bestselling issue.
