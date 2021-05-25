Richard Nonas, a post-minimalist sculptor influenced by his fieldwork in anthropology to conceive works from found materials that explored how art and the space it occupies affect each other, died May 11 at his home in the New York City borough of Manhattan. He was 85.
The cause was arteriosclerosis, said his partner, Jan Meissner, a photographer.
“He harnessed space; he lassoed it,” said Alanna Heiss, founder of the cutting-edge P.S. 1 Contemporary Art Center (now MoMA PS 1) in Long Island City, Queens. “To make art, he used space as one of his materials. He grasped space in a way most of his colleagues did not.”
A part of the early-1970s art scene in the New York City neighborhoods SoHo and Tribeca, Nonas developed a terse, undecorated style, using steel, wood and stone to create sculptures that both resonated with and interrupted their surroundings.
“It’s the way the piece feels that counts — the way it changes that chunk of space you’re both in, thickens it and makes it vibrate — like nouns slipping into verbs,” he wrote in a notebook entry that was published on the occasion of a solo exhibition in 1985.
For a 2016 exhibition of his works at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, Massachusetts, he arranged 52 old railroad ties in a long, gentle arc 300 feet long on the floor of the museum’s signature gallery. Nonas’ ghost tracks suggested a connection between the old textile mill that is the site of the museum and the nearby river and railroad.
As sunlight streamed into the gallery one day during the exhibition, The Boston Globe reported, Nonas gestured to the illuminated rails.
“This is as much about these windows as it is about that line,” he told The Globe.
Susan Cross, the museum’s senior curator, said that she had approached Nonas about exhibiting in the large, challenging gallery, and that they had discussed using different materials before he decided on railroad ties, a material he had used in the past.
“He really walked that space and understood it in terms of his own body scale and what light did in it,” she said by phone. “He was so adept at not only making the space his own, but making it itself even more, making people, including me, see it in a different way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.