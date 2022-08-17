PALMDALE — After some 25 years, Rancho Vista has its neighborhood park.
The 3.5-acre park, located on 35th Street West between Los Angeles County Fire Station 136 and Esperanza Elementary School, was dedicated, Tuesday, to much fanfare, with students, neighbors, local officials and city staff to welcome it.
“There’s going to be a lot of memories built here,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
He has long been a proponent of the park, which was first planned in the 1980s with development of the Rancho Vista Specific Plan.
“Isn’t this awesome!” he said. “The coolest thing is what you see here is what you designed.”
The park design was informed through a series of community workshops to identify priorities and refine the final design.
“This is your park,” Hofbauer told those gathered.
A number of students from the adjacent Esperanza Elementary School were on hand for the dedication ceremony, while their classmates watched from campus.
Among the park’s features are an accessible playground — which was already seeing much use during the dedication ceremony — a lighted walking path, picnic areas and multiple seating areas both large and small scattered about.
A kinetic wind sculpture will also be installed soon, which is part of the city’s public art program. Also coming this fall, is the turf installation.
A number of features were donated by members of the community. Girl Scout Elizabeth Lewelling built and installed a free little library, stocked with books for all ages, free for the taking, with the understanding that others will be left to replace them.
“This library is self-sustaining and will provide books for generations to come,” she said.
The library project was for her Gold Award, the top achievement in Girl Scouts, and represents her life-long passion for reading and the desire to share that with her community, she said.
The little library is stocked with books Lewelling collected through a book drive, with more on hand to ensure a steady supply.
“Anyone can hopefully find a book they like there,” she said, following Tuesday’s ceremony.
Local Cub Scout and Brownie troops also helped build up the park, planting a tree and installing a dog waste station and Esperanza Elementary School students painted a seating area.
Rancho Vista Park’s $3.36 million cost was funded through the city’s Park Development Fund.
“This is a perfect example of what local government can do,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said.
The park’s dedication was recognized by representatives of Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Calif., Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Calif. and Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
