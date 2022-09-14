Mayor R. Rex Parris and a delegation from the City of Lancaster flew to Japan, earlier this month, for World Smart Energy Week, the world’s leading exhibition for renewable energy.
Parris delivered a keynote speech on Lancaster’s leading role in becoming the first hydrogen city in the United States. The mayor is working on attracting green energy companies, technology and capital to the Lancaster area and working on the creation of a regional hydrogen hub.
“Our ability to meet with representatives from the City of Namie (our Smart sister City), as well as with current business partners like Choshu, has enabled Lancaster to continue our effort in achieving global net-zero goals,” a city employee posted on its Facebook page.
Parris was honored by the City of Namie with a traditional horse and armor ceremony. He was asked to wear the traditional garb and participate in an arts performance from the nearby region.
The Lancaster delegation saw the “Soma Nomaoi” performance and festival from a cavalry unit as they were welcomed to Japan, according to the post.
“Thank you to Mayor Yoshida from Namie for the great honor and for their welcoming spirit,” the post said. “Lancaster’s presence in Japan has been an essential opportunity for us to meet with officials from the City of Namie (our Smart Sister City), as well as an opportunity to meet with existing business partners like Choshu and to form new relationships that will enable Lancaster to grow tighter bonds with the Japanese business community and share lessons in the global effort to achieve global net-zero goals.”
