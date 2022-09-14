Rex in Japan

Mayor R. Rex Parris was honored by the City of Namie, Japan — the City of Lancaster’s smart sister city — with a traditional horse and armor ceremony.

 Courtesy City of Lancaster Facebook page

Mayor R. Rex Parris and a delegation from the City of Lancaster flew to Japan, earlier this month, for World Smart Energy Week, the world’s leading exhibition for renewable energy.

Parris delivered a keynote speech on Lancaster’s leading role in becoming the first hydrogen city in the United States. The mayor is working on attracting green energy companies, technology and capital to the Lancaster area and working on the creation of a regional hydrogen hub.

