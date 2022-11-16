INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rex Early, a longtime Indiana Republican Party leader and one-time candidate for governor, has died, at age 88.
Early died, Friday, according to Leppert Mortuaries of Indianapolis. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately available.
Early grew up in Vincennes, Ind., and moved to Indianapolis after serving in the Marine Corps and graduating from Indiana University. He was a successful business owner and became active in politics, first being elected to a single term in the state Legislature when he was 28.
Early remained a gregarious community and political activist, serving as Vincennes University’s board chairman and later as state Republican Party chairman, in 1991-93.
He ran for governor, in 1996, and finished second in the Republican primary to then-Indianapolis Mayor Stephen Goldsmith, who lost the general election to Democrat Frank O’Bannon. Early continued in politics, becoming state chairman of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign ahead of that year’s contested Indiana GOP primary.
