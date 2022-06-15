Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced the availability of two $20,000 rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Andrew Chavez and Clotee Reyes in Lancaster and the disappearance of Gloria Huerta in Palmdale.
“We need the public’s assistance to find the perpetrators responsible for these unsolved cases in the Antelope Valley,” Kathryn Barger said. “There are families, friends and loved ones who have unanswered questions and deserve closure. I’m hopeful that these rewards will encourage the public’s cooperation to provide long overdue justice.”
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) involved in the murders of Chavez and Reyes. On Sept. 30, 2017, 18-year-old Chavez and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Reyes, were fatally shot, at approximately 1:46 a.m., in Lancaster, after leaving an impromptu birthday party for a friend in the 43000 block of 6th Street East.
As they stood outside talking with friends on the street, a black sedan drove northbound and gunshots were fired into the crowd. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives believe there are witnesses in the neighborhood who may have seen the suspect(s) or know of their identities.
A separate $20,000 reward is being offered in exchange for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the disappearance of 27-year-old Huerta. She was reported missing, on Aug. 3, 2020, and was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14 in Palmdale.
Sheriff’s Department investigators believe an altercation occurred on the property where Huerta was staying in her trailer and suspect foul play was involved. The trailer has also been reported missing and is described as approximately 15’- to 20’-long, white, no markings and a door toward the rear.
Anyone with information about either of these cases can anonymously contact the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at lacrimestoppers.org
Tips and information can also be reported to the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau. Call Lt. Derrick Alfred for the Chavez/Reyes murder at 323-890-5554.
Call Sgt. Chris Maurizi or Det. Mark Perez at 323-890-5500, for the Huerta disappearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.