Two rewards are being offered for unsolved shootings in Lancaster and Palmdale, Los Angeles County Supervisor Katherine Barger announced, Tuesday.
Los Angeles County is offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the car-to-car shooting that critically injured Jason Castillo, on Dec. 3.
Castillo was shot while in his vehicle, shortly after 3 a.m., in the area of Challenger Way and Avenue K in Lancaster. After calling 911 and waiting at a nearby gas station, the suspect returned and shot him again as Castillo lay on the ground.
He remains hospitalized, according to reports.
Operation Safe Streets detectives responded and determined the shooting suspect to be a man wearing a green shirt, black shorts, LA Dodgers hat, white socks and black shoes. He was last seen driving a white, four-door BMW sedan with collision damage to the front driver and passenger sides.
“I’m offering this reward as a plea for anyone with information about this ruthless shooting to step forward,” Barger said in announcing the reward. “The shocking fact that the gunman circled back to find Mr. Castillo, took aim and fired while he was already injured and helpless is deplorable. As leaders of the Lancaster community, we must do all we can to send a clear message to criminals — your actions are unacceptable and justice will be served.”
Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Sheriff’s OSS Bureau Detectives at 661-948-8466 or Detective James Phillips at 310-601-6064. Anonymous tips can also be called in to the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrimestoppers.org
The county also renewed a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for the 2016 murder of Jacquarius “Jay” Quinn of Palmdale.
Quinn, 17, was found by a passerby in the 2300 block of Old Harold Road, south of Avenue S and west of 25th Street East, about 8:30 p.m., on Nov. 6, 2016. The passerby, driving west on the road, saw the teen lying in the roadway, stopped and called 911.
Unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso, Quinn was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials said.
Quinn was last seen at his home about three hours before he was found, officials said. During the investigation, investigators learned that Quinn had returned home after dining out with his family.
The next day, when the victim’s grandmother saw he was gone, she went to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station to file a missing persons report. Shortly after, detectives identified the missing teen as the victim found fatally wounded the night before.
At the time of his death, Quinn was an 11th-grade student at R. Rex Parris High School in Palmdale.
Los Angeles County Supervisors first approved a $10,000 reward, on Nov. 13, 2018. The reward was extended, in February 2019, and the amount increased to $20,000. This reward was extended, in August 2019, and February 2020, and expired, on Aug. 3, 2020.
At Barger’s request, the reward was renewed, Tuesday.
“The senseless murder of this youth in 2016 is still unresolved and has left his family and the community at large searching for answers,” Barger said. “I’m hopeful that providing this monetary reward will help us find whoever is responsible and hold them accountable. Justice for Jacquarius must be served.”
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is still actively working the case.
“This youth was a good kid by all accounts,” Lt. Brandon Dean of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau said in announcing the reward. “He wasn’t a gang member; he had no prior involvement with the law. We ask anyone who has information about this case to please step forward and contact us. Every bit of information helps.”
Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau General Hotline at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can also be called in to the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.