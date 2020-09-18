COMPTON — The reward for information leading to the gunman who shot two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies at a Compton rail station has soared to $640,000, and more than $800,000 has been donated toward their medical care, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Thursday.
One of the deputies, a 24-year-old man, was released Wednesday from St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood and is recovering at home, according to Villanueva. The other, a 31-year-old mother of a six-year-old boy, remains hospitalized.
The sheriff said the $640,000 reward offer is a combination of funds offered by public and private entities. The county Board of Supervisors alone offered $100,000 toward the reward.
Villanueva said donations toward the deputies’ medical care has also come from various private entities.
“The outpouring of support from throughout the nation has been overwhelming and I thank each and every person,” he said, adding the money will hopefully “provide long-term care for both deputies involved.”
A GoFundMe page set up for the two deputies was set up by sheriff’s Detective Keegan McInnis and can be found at http://ow.ly/N3q430r9VTq
The sheriff said the investigation is “progressing well,” with detectives following “numerous and substantial leads.”
Investigators are trying to identify a person who can been seen on the widely viewed surveillance video that captured the Saturday night shooting. The person is seen in the background of the video, walking past the rail station as the shooter runs in the person’s direction.
Detectives are hoping the person will come forward, but Villanueva said the surveillance video is too grainy to provide any detailed description of the person.
The deputies were shot at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Metro A (Blue) Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Palmer Street as they sat in the front seat of a patrol SUV. Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the patrol vehicle from behind, walking up to the passenger side of the vehicle, pulling out a handgun and firing through the passenger side window. The gunman is then seen running away.
