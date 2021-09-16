LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Wednesday, renewed a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a man suspected in a fatal shooting in Lancaster last December.
An additional $10,000 — for a total reward of $20,000 — is on offer from the city of Lancaster for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Oscar Palazuelos.
Palazuelos is wanted in the killing of Ismael Zabala, 26, who was gunned down on Dec. 20 while attending a family birthday party at a relative’s home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators identified Palazuelos and Ervin Alvarez as suspects in the killing and Alvarez was subsequently arrested. Palazuelos remains at large and sheriff’s investigators believe he has gone into hiding, according to Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who recommended renewing the reward.
According to sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred, Palazuelos and the second suspect were invited to the gathering in the 400 block of West Avenue J-12 by another attendee, but were not known to Zabala or his family.
“They were invited inside (but) after some time both men were asked to leave,” Alfred said. “A physical altercation occurred at the front door, where Ismael Zabala and an additional victim were then assaulted by both men. Oscar Palazuelos and the second suspect drew handguns. Oscar Palazuelos fired. Ismael and another individual were struck by gunfire.”
Zabala died, but the other victim, identified by Barger as Zabala’s brother Charlie, survived.
