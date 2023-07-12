MOJAVE — A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the killing of four people in Mojave in April, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
Kern County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing the investigation into the shooting on April 30, in which one man and three women were fatally shot at a property in the 15900 block of H Street, just west of the railroad tracks.
Two women, Anna Marie Hester, 34, and Martina Barraza Jr., 33, both of Mojave, died at the scene.
The third woman, Faith Leighanne Rose Asbury, 20, of California City, was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where she died early the next morning, according to Kern County Sheriff’s officials.
Darius Travon Canada, 31, of Mojave, died at the scene of the shooting.
Kern County Sheriff’s officials have released few details of their investigation.
In June, officials announced detectives and the Kern County Crime Lab linked evidence from the scene of the four homicides to the scene of a shooting in the 16100 block of H Street in Mojave that occurred earlier in the same day.
The victim in the earlier shooting was treated and released.
Last month, Sheriff’s officials said they submitted the request to the nonprofit Kern Secret Witness program for a reward in the cases. Approval to offer the reward was required from the organization’s Board of Directors.
Sheriff’s officials are still seeking the public’s help in the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
