Mojave killings reward

Kern County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrests of those responsible for four shooting deaths in Mojave in April.

 JOHN DONEGAN/The Californian

MOJAVE — A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the killing of four people in Mojave in April, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Kern County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing the investigation into the shooting on April 30, in which one man and three women were fatally shot at a property in the 15900 block of H Street, just west of the railroad tracks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.