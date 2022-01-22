LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the City of Lancaster are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an attempted murder suspect in a December shooting incident.
Barger announced a $10,000 reward, on Thursday; the City of Lancaster followed with a matching reward for a total of $20,000.
The incident, a car-to-car shooting near the intersection of Challenger Way and Avenue K, occurred at approximately 3:10 a.m., Dec. 3.
Jason Castillo was first shot while in his vehicle near the intersection. Injured, Castillo was able to make his way to the Shell gas station and dialed 911, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. As Castillo lay on the ground, on the phone with a 911 operator, the suspect drove around, approached Castillo and shot him point blank in the head.
The suspect is described as a male Hispanic adult. He was wearing a green shirt, black baseball hat possibly with an “LA” logo, black shorts, white socks and black shoes. He was driving a white four-door BMW, possibly a 3 series, with tinted windows and gray rims.
The vehicle has major traffic collision damage to the front driver headlight and front passenger fender.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Operation Safe Streets Bureau are handling the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective James Phillips at 661-948-8466 or 310- 601-6064. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
