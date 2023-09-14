PALMDALE — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the person or people responsible for the drive-by shooting death of a 19-year-old man in a Palmdale park.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the reward offer, proposed by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, on Tuesday.
Jacob Matthew Taylor was fatally shot shortly before 1 a.m. Nov. 1 at Marie Kerr Park in the 39900 block 30th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Taylor was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Sheriff’s officials said two young women were also struck by gunfire, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
“Investigators learned a group of people were in the west parking lot after hours when a fight broke out but was quickly broken up,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement at the time. “Approximately 10 minutes later, a pickup truck was driven into the parking lot by unknown assailants who opened fire on the crowd striking the three victims before speeding away northbound on 30th Street West.”
The shooting did not appear to be gang-related, authorities said.
“My heart goes out to this young man’s family who has been left with an unfillable void in their lives,” Barger said in a statement Tuesday. “The loss of a son, brother and grandchild will be felt forever. I’m hopeful that providing this reward will help us find those responsible for Jacob’s murder. There needs to be accountability for this senseless loss of a precious life.”
Taylor’s parents, Monty and Jessica Taylor, issued a statement through Barger’s office Tuesday, saying: “Losing Jacob so early in his life is extremely painful for our family. His two little sisters are broken-hearted. We loved him beyond words and we ache for him every day.
“We are grateful for this reward, and pray that someone in our Antelope Valley community will come forward to help solve our son’s murder. This isn’t only about justice for Jacob or helping us find closure. This is also about preventing whomever is responsible from devastating another family.”
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 and speak with detectives Michael Haggerty or Francis Hardiman. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
