The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion, introduced, Tuesday, by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, to extend a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for the murder of Andrew Chavez and Clotee Reyes.
They were murdered in Lancaster, in 2017.
“These teens had their lives tragically cut short through no fault of their own,” Barger said. “They were simply leaving a birthday party when they were shot, leaving their grieving families in a desperate search for answers and closure. I’m hopeful the reward will encourage anyone with information to step forward. Justice must be served for Andrew and Clotee.”
On Sept. 30, 2017, 18-year-old Chavez and his 19-year-old girlfriend Reyes were fatally shot at approximately 1:46 a.m., in Lancaster, after leaving an impromptu birthday party for a friend in the 43000 block of 6th Street East.
As they stood outside talking with friends on the street, a black sedan drove northbound and gunshots were fired into the crowd. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives believe there are witnesses in the neighborhood who may have seen the suspect(s) or know of their identities.
Anyone with information can anonymously contact the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at lacrimestoppers.org
Information can also be reported to Lt. Derrick Alfred with the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau by dialing 323-890-5554.
