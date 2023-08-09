LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday extended a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a man suspected in the fatal shooting of US Army veteran Ismael Zabala in Lancaster in December 2020.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger called for a reward for information on the whereabouts of a suspect in the fatal shooting.
Zabala, 26, and his brother Charlie Zabala were attending a cousin’s birthday party in the 400 block of West Avenue J-12. Ismael was fatally shot while standing at the front door of the Lancaster home at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2020. He died from a single gunshot wound to the upper torso.
Charlie was also struck by gunfire, but he survived.
Ismael was honorably discharged from the US Army, and Barger said his family was “distraught by this senseless tragedy.”
Ismael was a 2013 graduate of Littlerock High School, where he played varsity football. He served three years in the Army and received an honorable discharge in March 2020, after a medical issue prevented him from re-enlisting.
During the investigation, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide investigators identified Oscar Palazuelos and Ervin Alvarez as suspects in the killing of Ismael and the willful injury to his brother Charlie. Alvarez was subsequently arrested. Palazuelos remains at large, and sheriff’s investigators believe he has gone into hiding, according to Barger, who recommended extending the reward in a motion presented at Tuesday’s meeting.
According to sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred, Palazuelos and the second suspect were invited to the gathering in the 400 block of West Avenue J-12 by another attendee, but they were not known to Zabala or his family.
“They were invited inside (but) after some time both men were asked to leave,” Alfred said previously. “A physical altercation occurred at the front door, where Ismael Zabala and an additional victim were then assaulted by both men. Oscar Palazuelos and the second suspect drew handguns. Oscar Palazuelos fired. Ismael and another individual were struck by gunfire.”
Detectives believe Palazuelos left the Antelope Valley following the shooting and went into hiding, possibly outside of the country.
Palazuelos is believed to be a member of the Los Angeles-based street gang “Avenues,” according to a sheriff’s department advisory. He is considered armed and dangerous. He may be in and out of the Antelope Valley area.
Palazuelos remains at large, according to Barger.
“The family, who have been helpful during the investigation and remain in contact with the investigators, are devastated by this senseless tragedy,” Barger’s motion said.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Palazuelos is asked to contact Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau’s Lt. Michael Gomez at 323-890-5554 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or http://lacrimestoppers.org.
