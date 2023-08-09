Ismael Zabala

ZABALA

LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday extended a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a man suspected in the fatal shooting of US Army veteran Ismael Zabala in Lancaster in December 2020.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger called for a reward for information on the whereabouts of a suspect in the fatal shooting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.