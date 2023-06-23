Justice Delayed

Participants in “Justice Delayed,” a docudrama set in the 1930s about Jamaican political activist Marcus Mosiah Garvey, include (seated left to right) Gilbert Glen Brown (who plays Marcus Garvey) and Sardia Robinson (Amy Jacques Garvey); (second row) Andrea Meshel (line producer); (back row) Sam Menell (cameraman), Fabian Cooke (sound), Dianah Wynter (script supervisor), Kym Lu (makeup), Jeffrey Anderson-Gunter (director), Dereck Johnson II (director of photography), Cassiphias Guerrero (cameraman) and Shae Jawaun (craft services/set designer).

 Photo courtesy of Ron Brown

PALMDALE — The press room at the Antelope Valley Press was the setting for a scene in “Justice Delayed,” a docudrama set in the 1930s about Jamaican political activist Marcus Mosiah Garvey, who founded the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League.

Director Jeffrey Anderson-Gunter and a crew of 10 people, including actors Gilbert Glen Brown, who plays Marcus Garvey, and Sardia Robinson, who plays Amy Jacques Garvey, filmed on June 10, the 83rd anniversary of Garvey’s death.

