PALMDALE — The press room at the Antelope Valley Press was the setting for a scene in “Justice Delayed,” a docudrama set in the 1930s about Jamaican political activist Marcus Mosiah Garvey, who founded the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League.
Director Jeffrey Anderson-Gunter and a crew of 10 people, including actors Gilbert Glen Brown, who plays Marcus Garvey, and Sardia Robinson, who plays Amy Jacques Garvey, filmed on June 10, the 83rd anniversary of Garvey’s death.
The film centers on a trial Garvey had in Jamaica after he was deported from the United States to his home country after he was charged with mail fraud in connection with a ship on the Black Star Line, Orion. He was convicted of the mail fraud charges and sent to the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary. While serving his prison sentence President Calvin Coolidge commuted his remaining time amidst protests from Black Americans, according to the National Archives. In 1927, he was deported from the United States to Jamaica, where he continued his UNIA work and political activism before moving to London in 1935.
After his return to Jamaica, Garvey was charged, prosecuted and convicted of seditious libel. The Jamaican Supreme Court ruled against Garvey and ordered the sale of all United Negro Improvement Association assets on the island. One of the pieces of property that Garvey had to give up was his press for his newspaper.
“The scene that we shot is a scene where he is gathering his stuff to leave from the press that he just lost,” Anderson-Gunter said. “He was gathering everything to leave, packing up, and he got news from a law office down there and they saw the charges that were brought up against him and that they will represent him in the defense of that charge.”
Noted attorney Lewis Ashenheim, a white Jewish Jamaican, successfully intervened through the Court of Appeal.
“They became fast friends right after that,” Anderson-Gunter said.
Garvey was not allowed to return to the United States, so he returned to Britain with the assistant of Ashenheim.
“The whole docudrama is about the case that happened in Jamaica and the friendship that was forged between himself and Lewis Ashenheim,” Anderson-Gunter said.
He added, “They are still in communication to this day,” in reference to Dr. Julius Garvey, the only living son of Marcus Garvey, and Michael Ashenheim, the great-grandson of Lewis Ashenheim.
Garvey is now recognized as Jamaica’s first national hero as the first Black man to awaken the dignity of the Black race in Jamaica, North America and Africa, according to the National Library of Jamaica.
“He was maligned by some of the African American people of the day like W.E.B. Du Bois,” Anderson-Gunter said. “Everybody thought that he was an upstart, you know, who is this little Black Jamaican man that’s come here trying to start a mess. Yet, you know, he was quoted all the way down the line from Martin Luther King to Malcolm X to everybody. He was quoted because he was championing the liberation of his people.”
Garvey is credited for coming up with the design for the Pan-African flag, also known as the Black Liberation flag, which features horizontal red, black and green stripes.
“He had the red for the indigenous people of America, the Indians; he had the green for the Irish people who at the time were enslaved by Britain, with the potato famine; and then the Black people who were oppressed,” Anderson-Gunter said. “Later on it was changed to a whole set of other things but that was his first thought. He was about defending injustice wherever it was, didn’t matter the color of the skin.”
“Justice Delayed” will premiere next year, in Jamaica, on Jamaican Independence Day, Aug. 6, 2024, followed by premieres in the United States and Britain.
“We’re trying to get it done so that it will be available to premiere on the Independence Day,” Anderson-Gunter said.
