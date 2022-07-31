AVTA review

The Antelope Valley Transit Authority has received a favorable performance review from the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Agency.

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority met all compliance requirements according to a Triennial Performance Review for the three years, between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2021.

California requires that recipients of state Transit Development Act funding undergo a performance review every three years in order to maintain eligibility for future funding, according to the report.

