LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority met all compliance requirements according to a Triennial Performance Review for the three years, between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2021.
California requires that recipients of state Transit Development Act funding undergo a performance review every three years in order to maintain eligibility for future funding, according to the report.
The Los Angeles Country Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which allocates TDA funding, named BCA Watson Rice LLP to conduct the review. That’s in accordance with California Public Utilities Code Section 99246, which says that LA Metro designate an entity other than itself to conduct the performance review.
The review analyzed performance trends, evaluated compliance with the state Transportation Development Act, and obtained a high-level review of key functional achievements and challenges during the review period.
The review found that the AVTA met all compliance requirements with respect to PUC Section 99246.
The review found that AVTA was highly consistent with its reporting of key financial and operating statistics between the various agencies. However, reviewers found minor inconsistencies in the AVTA’s data reporting. For example, the AVTA did not report full-time employees on its Transit Performance Measurements (TPM) reports during the review period and was not consistent in its reporting of local subsidies and auxiliary revenues on the TPM reports.
The reviewers recommended that AVTA, along with other members of the Bus Operations Subcommittee, pursue clarification from LA Metro on the definition of “local subsidy” as it relates to Transit Performance Measurements reporting and subsequent calculations of fare box recovery ratios.
“These discussions should include discussions on required Maintenance of Effort funding to ensure that system-generated local contribution requirements are met,” the report said.
They also recommended that the AVTA report full-time employees on its TPM report to enable monitoring the performance measurement by each mode it operates, according to the report.
Since the review period fell within the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in February 2020, the report noted that “AVTA provided an immediate response to the pandemic threat and instituted protocols for employee safety.”
