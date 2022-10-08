LANCASTER — With its distinctive three-story lighthouse-style activity building serving as a backdrop, community members and city officials celebrated the new and improved Skytower Park, on Thursday afternoon, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The updated features at the 29-year-old, 14-acre park, at 43434 Vineyard Drive, include a new activity room, restrooms and basketball courts. New to the park are two public art murals along the northeast wall, a fitness zone, playground and Americans with Disabilites Act ramp. The city will also add park benches and trash cans. The park also has existing baseball diamonds.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.