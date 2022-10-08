LANCASTER — With its distinctive three-story lighthouse-style activity building serving as a backdrop, community members and city officials celebrated the new and improved Skytower Park, on Thursday afternoon, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The updated features at the 29-year-old, 14-acre park, at 43434 Vineyard Drive, include a new activity room, restrooms and basketball courts. New to the park are two public art murals along the northeast wall, a fitness zone, playground and Americans with Disabilites Act ramp. The city will also add park benches and trash cans. The park also has existing baseball diamonds.
The renovation cost $2.1 million.
As part of the celebration, attendees at the ribbon-cutting received free treats from Kona Ice.
“The renovation of Skytower Park has provided much-needed upgrades to the activity building, restrooms, playgrounds, basketball courts, lighting and much more,” Sonya Patterson, director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services, said at the ceremony.
The playground is expected to be finished in a couple of weeks due to supply delays.
“Ask for a little more patience with us; I know you’ve all been very patient,” Patterson said.
Kaufman & Broad built Skytower Park, which opened, in June 1993, to anchor its 1,059-home California Traditions community at 30th Street East and Avenue K.
Councilman Ken Mann, who served on the Lancaster Planning Commission, in 1992, recalled the park being controversial due to its construction being a condition of development for the housing project.
“This was a mandated park to be done by the developer in order for this developer to do this housing tract,” Mann said. “I feel good when I come out here, and first of all, what a great park.”
Mann called the Skytower Park one of the city’s best parks.
He added he was impressed with the community involvement and thanked those who attended the ceremony.
“I just want to thank the community, our staff and everybody here who was involved in this project; this is a beautiful project; it’s a great park, like Ken said.” Councilman Raj Malhi said.
The city conducted two community workshops to gather input for the park’s public art murals.
‘We had an amazing time spent together with the community in creating collages,” community engagement artist Vojislav Radovanovic said. “We actually just asked you neighbors here what would you like to see on those murals.”
Sixty-five people participated in the first workshop.
“We created tons of beautiful artworks and they were used as the main source of material for final designs for those murals,” Radovanovic said.
About 75 people participated in the second workshop, where they painted the murals.
Representatives from the offices of Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita; state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita; Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale; and Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented certificates in honor of the re-grand opening.
“There’s going to be so many great memories that are going to take place here,” Jackie Owens, field representative for Garcia, said.
Resident Lizette Veloz brought her daughters, Dymond Mendez, 8, and Geneva Mendez, 5, to the ceremony.
“It’s pretty nice;” Veloz said, adding she just moved to Lancaster from the San Fernando Valley.
“It’s pretty,” Dymond Mendez said.
