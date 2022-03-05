LOS ANGELES — California ended the first week of March with scattered showers, downpours and snow after very dry weather, in January and February, that left the Sierra Nevada snowpack far below normal, renewing calls for water conservation.
The late-season return of winter weather prompted forecasters to advise people planning mountain travel to be prepared for snowy roads in the Sierra Nevada, the Cascades and ranges near Los Angeles.
Interstate 5 remained open in Tejon Pass because snow didn’t stick on the road. To the east, snow coated a nest as a webcam watched bald eagles warming a newly hatched chick and incubating a second egg at Big Bear Lake.
