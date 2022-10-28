Plant 42 script center

An airman with the 412th Test Wing uses the Script Center, a kiosk offering prescription refill services for military members and retirees now located at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale.

 Photo courtesy Edwards Air Force Base

PALMDALE — There’s a new service for area military members and retirees who are insured under TRICARE, enabling them to get prescriptions without making the trek to Edwards Air Force Base.

The Script Center, a self-serve kiosk, is open at Air Force Plant 42, in Palmdale, where members may retrieve prescription refills, thus saving on the time and gas for making the 60-mile or so trip to the base.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.