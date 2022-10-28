PALMDALE — There’s a new service for area military members and retirees who are insured under TRICARE, enabling them to get prescriptions without making the trek to Edwards Air Force Base.
The Script Center, a self-serve kiosk, is open at Air Force Plant 42, in Palmdale, where members may retrieve prescription refills, thus saving on the time and gas for making the 60-mile or so trip to the base.
The free service is not available for new prescriptions or those requiring refrigeration or for controlled substances. Those must be picked up at the Edwards pharmacy counter.
The Script Center may also be used to facilitate home-delivery prescription refills.
Prescriptions are filled by the pharmacy, then loaded into the Script Center for pick up within three days.
The kiosk is at Building 560 A (the IT office), next to the fire station. The most direct entry is through the 25th Street East gate.
Because the kiosk is within the Plant 42 security gates, those wishing to use it must have a valid Department of Defense ID to access to the site.
To use the Script Center, members ordering prescription refills should mark “Script Center Kiosk” as the pickup point.
When first using the kiosk, members will enroll in the service, and have the option to select a user ID and PIN, or may use their military ID or fingerprint.
