LANCASTER — Lancaster School District Superintendent Michele Bowers received surprise honors near the start of the District’s Board of Education meeting, on Tuesday night, in recognition of Bowers’ impending retirement.
Bowers will retire at the end of the school year. She has been an educator for more than 21 years, including the last 10 years as superintendent. Bowers was named the 2020 Los Angeles County Superintendent of the Year in part for her leadership during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board President Greg Tepe announced the special recognition before the Above and Beyond Awards, which honor District employees who go above and beyond the call of duty.
“We would like to start our recognition recognizing our most outstanding superintendent Dr. Bowers,” Tepe said.
Representatives from Assemblyman Tom Lackey, State Sen. Scott Wilk and county Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office presented Bowers with certificates. The longtime educator also received certificates from the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale.
“This was a real surprise,” Bowers wrote in an email. “I am deeply humbled and honored to be recognized this evening. Being reminded that our work is appreciated and has made a positive difference in the community and in the lives of the children that we serve is its own reward. I will forever be grateful and want to thank everyone for taking the time and opportunity to make this evening one that I will never forget.”
Pamela Balch, district director for Lackey, and Donna Hill, district director for Wilk, presented Bowers with a framed resolution from the state Legislature.
“I’m so happy to be here; I’m so sad that you’re leaving,” Hill said. “I’m sure all of these people are going to miss you.”
Hill added they are proud of all the work that Bowers has done as superintendent.
“I don’t know you as well as Donna does, but I love you after reading all these things; I was blown away,” Balch said in reference to the resolution by Lackey and Wilk.
Balch then read a portion of the resolution, which honored Bowers for “championing the unique concerns and needs of foster youth, as well as underserved student populations of color.”
“Dr. Michele Bowers has earned a reputation as one of California’s most highly regarded and renowned education leaders, and her contributions will play a vital role in the state’s educational progress in the years ahead,” Balch read.
Charles F. Bostwick, assistant field deputy for Barger, also presented Bowers with a certificate.
“She wanted to send her thanks to you for your years of dedication towards educating children in Lancaster and elsewhere,” Bostwick said.
Bowers was the first woman and first African American to serve as superintendent for the District.
“Some big shoes to fill after you are gone,” Lancaster Councilman Darrell Dorris said. “The City of Lancaster is better because of you being here.”
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer also presented Bowers with a certificate. He noted some in the audience might wonder what Palmdale was doing in the house.
“The world doesn’t end at Avenue M,” Hofbauer said.
He added he had a scout crew, for 20 years, that included many students from Lancaster School District.
“You’ve left a magnificent legacy here,” Hofbauer said. “You’ve really touched a lot of lives and congratulations to you.”
Antelope Valley Union High School District Board President Donita Winn, a 30-year volunteer with Lancaster School District, announced that Antelope Valley College would honor Bowers with an display on the electronic marque at the corner of Avenue K and 30th Street West.
Winn organized the special recognitions with Jerri Munney, Bowers’ executive secretary.
Winn added her own thanks to Bowers. She noted that she has been through four superintendents in her 30 years as a volunteer with the District.
“I have to say that working with you has just been a pleasure,” Winn said. “I appreciate, and I hope the community understands, your dedication and the time and effort that you’ve put in to making sure that students get what they need to get to succeed in life.”
AV Union High School District Superintendent Greg Nehen also thanked Bowers for her partnership and presented her with a certificate.
“We thank you for all you’ve done for education in Lancaster and the greater Antelope Valley,” Nehen said. “We thank you for sending us great kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.