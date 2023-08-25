Biker Bar Shooting

Law enforcement personnel stage Thursday at the scene of a mass shooting at a bar in Trabuco Canyon. Gunfire at the popular Southern California biker bar killed three people and wounded several others Wednesday.

 Associated Press

TRABUCO CANYON — The retired police sergeant who opened fire in a popular Southern California biker bar during a lively evening had traveled from Ohio to confront his estranged wife, shooting her in the face before turning his gun on the crowd, authorities said.

John Snowling killed three people, including his wife’s dining companion and a man who approached him as Snowling retrieved additional guns from his truck, and wounded six others, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said Thursday. He was fatally shot by deputies within minutes of the rampage.

