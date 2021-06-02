JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Joseph Latino, bishop emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Jackson, Mississippi, died Friday at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the diocese said. He was 83.
Latino was named the 10th bishop of Jackson on Jan. 3, 2003, and was ordained as bishop and installed on March 7, 2003, the diocese said. He retired Dec. 12, 2013.
In March 2006, the Diocese of Jackson agreed to pay $5.1 million to 19 people who claimed they were molested by priests over three decades. The diocese also agreed to remove any person “against whom there has been a credible allegation of abuse for any position of influence over policy and decision making regarding sexual abuse claims.”
“I sincerely hope that this settlement will bring a sense of peace to all those who have suffered as a result of the acts of a few,” Latino said in a statement at the time.
Latino was a New Orleans native and was ordained as a priest in 1963. He served as a parish priest in New Orleans and three other Louisiana cities — Metairie, Houma and Thibodaux.
The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux was established in 1977, and Latino served in several positions there. In 1983, Pope John Paul II named him a prelate of honor with the title of monsignor.
Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Mississippi, said arrangements had not yet been made Monday.
