PALMDALE — The results of a Wellbeing Study conducted through the City will be released during an online presentation on Tuesday.
The presentation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the city’s Facebook page; search for City of Palmdale-Government.
The study was conducted in July to gauge the overall well-being of Antelope Valley residents.
Among the findings are that almost 20% of residents consider themselves to be thriving, despite struggles with the post-pandemic “new normal,” increasing homelessness and mental health challenges, according to a City release on the project.
The full report may be downloaded at www.CityofPalmdale.org/Report
It was commissioned by the City and conducted by The Wellbeing Lab, in partnership with Michelle McQuaid and Peggy Kern from the Center for Wellbeing.
City officials are hoping to improve the well-being of people across the Antelope Valley, hopefully building meaningful connections and coalitions that result in positive outcomes for residents.
The Wellbeing Study is a key goal for the entire project, Palmdale Management Analyst Nardy Lopez said.
Tuesday’s presentation will be led by Louis Alloro of The Wellbeing Lab. He will guide the community conversation about the findings, lead a question-and-answer session and discuss how the results will apply to building a Wellbeing Coalition in the Valley.
Alloro will also lead the wellbeing classes for a Certificate in Applied Positive Psychology which will begin in September and run through February. Local leaders from all sectors are encouraged to apply. Applications are available at www.CityofPalmdale.org/Wellbeing.Scholarships are available from City’s Leadership Antelope Valley initiative, a project of Palmdale Cares.
Participants will take part in 90-minute virtual weekly classes and a monthly day-and-a-half class in person.
“This will be the first class and I hope it’s successful, and I hope it’s deemed long-term to build on,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said in announcing the class in June.
“I am looking forward to seeing AV residents and leaders on the Facebook live broadcast,” Lopez said. “It will give you a greater understanding on how you can make an impact on your personal, workplace, and community’s wellbeing.”
Contact Lopez at nlopez@cityofpalmdale.org for details about the report or the CAPP class.
