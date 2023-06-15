LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees’ anonymous 2022-23 self-evaluation showed some division on the board, with at least one member giving a “poor” rating in multiple areas where others gave very good or excellent.
“I think taking an in-depth look at this self-evaluation of our board members provides us an opportunity to improve in areas that we may have found that one or several board members thinks it’s an area of growth for us,” board President Barbara Gaines said at Monday’s board meeting.
Trustee Michael Rives took exception to comments he deemed were about him and considered them defamatory even though the evaluation is anonymous and no board member is named. The response was under the heading “What are some areas in which the board could improve?”
He asked AV College Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet whether she wrote it.
“I did not take this survey, sir; I am not a board member,” Zellet said.
The text Rives referenced said: “I rated all areas of evaluation as excellent because four of the five members of the board follow all approved guidelines, procedures and regulations in a conscientious and supportive manner. However, one member of the board continues to incite conflict, disunity and chaos as well as not conducting interpersonal communication in a collaborative, courteous, respectful and professional manner. All attempts to modify that negative behavior have been unsuccessful. Fortunately, with four excellent board members, the board as a whole conducts its business in an excellent manner.
Board Clerk Michael Adams said he wrote it.
“I want you to say it publicly; you’re talking about me, right?” Rives said.
“I don’t have to say who I’m talking about,” Adams said. “This is a board evaluation which can be phrased any way we want.”
“If you make accusations about someone, you should say it to their face,” Rives said.
Adams responded that he has said in previous discussions that he disagrees with how Rives handles himself on the board.
Rives said the comments are legally offensive and could be considered defamation.
“So why don’t you come out and say it’s me and then we could go to court and have a judge talk about it?” he said, adding that it was obvious the comments were about him because he is the only one who challenges things.
District General Counsel Bridget Cook said that in terms of the board self-evaluation, each board member is obligated to provide a candid assessment.
After a few minutes of back-and-forth discussion, Cook said the information in the self-evaluation is intended to be instructive.
“You take the information on its face value,” Cook said. “If you believe that things pertain to you personally, even though there is no mention of your name in the report …”
Rives interrupted Cook: “Counsel, I think you should just be quiet,” he started.
At that point, Zellet called for a point of order.
Cook said it was not appropriate to get into a debate regarding the self-evaluation comments or Rives’ comments and concerns.
“I think it’s incumbent upon board members to treat all members of the public as well as staff in a courteous and responsible and respectable fashion, and that has not always been the case with certain board members, and we just saw that in action,” Adams said. “We set the tone; we’re to be professional.”
Board Vice President Michelle Harvey said that the self-evaluation had individual evaluations of the board.
“We did not evaluate each other,” she said. “Therefore, if four members are saying the same thing, then that’s not a point of arguing; maybe it’s a conversation and something we need to be aware of.”
Gaines expressed concerns about public comments made on social media by an unnamed board member who said they were the only member to attend an event. She noted some of the members work, as does she as superintendent of Southern Kern Unified School District.
“We are a team,” she said. “What does a team mean? We’re working interdependently for the good of this college.”
Gaines also threw support behind Zellet, whom the Board hired last year.
“She walked into a (expletive deleted) show,” Gaines said. “And she has already started to turn that around. She deserves our very best.”
Trustee Steve Buffalo said it was concerning that four of five board members feel the board is doing well while a fifth member is taking a different approach.
“That is concerning, being on this board for so long, because most of the time this board works together to reach solutions to problems,” Buffalo said.
He added it is also concerning when a board member makes accusations against the board or other board members in a letter to the Antelope Valley Press, alleging that they have done something illegal or unethical. “That’s a problem,” he said.
Buffalo also said it is time to move on from a continuation of the debate over Measure AV, the $350 million bond measure passed by local voters in November 2016.
“In addition, I am concerned with how some staff, including the president, have been treated with regards to certain accusations that have been made because policy doesn’t allow this board member to do what he wants to do,” Buffalo said.
