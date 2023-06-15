AVC self-evaluations

Antelope Valley Community College District General Counsel Bridget Cook (from left), Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet, Board President Barbara Gaines, Vice President Michelle Harvey, Clerk Michael Adams, trustees Michael Rives and Steve Buffalo and student trustee Anthony Rivera attend Monday’s board of trustees meeting in the AV College Performing Arts Theatre.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees’ anonymous 2022-23 self-evaluation showed some division on the board, with at least one member giving a “poor” rating in multiple areas where others gave very good or excellent.

“I think taking an in-depth look at this self-evaluation of our board members provides us an opportunity to improve in areas that we may have found that one or several board members thinks it’s an area of growth for us,” board President Barbara Gaines said at Monday’s board meeting.

