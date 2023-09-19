PALMDALE — Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh-sliced/fresh-grilled subs, will open Wednesday at 38029 47th St. East.

Franchise owners Jack and Jeremy Violante will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday to Sunday to support Sissa’s Home for Women and Children. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Sissa’s Home for Women and Children in exchange for a regular sub.

