PALMDALE — Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh-sliced/fresh-grilled subs, will open Wednesday at 38029 47th St. East.
Franchise owners Jack and Jeremy Violante will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday to Sunday to support Sissa’s Home for Women and Children. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Sissa’s Home for Women and Children in exchange for a regular sub.
Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.
This is the fourth Jersey Mike’s location for the Violante family. The three other Jersey Mike’s are:
• 39604 10th Street West in Palmdale (owned by Jack with his brother, Bill).
• Lancaster at 1006-A Commerce Center (owned by Jack and Bill).
• Lancaster at 44418 Valley Central Way (owned by Jack, Bill and Jack’s son, Jeremy).
“It’s been fantastic working together in our family business with my brother and son at our other locations,” Jack said. “Today I’m very proud and excited that my son and I are starting a new chapter in our life together.”
Jeremy added: “I started working for my dad and uncle in high school, went to college to become a pharmacist but decided I wanted to become a part of the family business. After working as a crew member, assistant manager and manager of our Palmdale store, I became the general manger overseeing the other three Jersey Mike’s Subs locations. I eventually became part-owner of one of our stores. I’m so excited to start this new chapter of my life with my dad and am looking forward to continuing with my children.”
Jack and Jeremy are donating the proceeds of their Palmdale East opening to Sissa’s House a 501 (c) (3) public benefit non-profit charity founded by his brother, Bill, in memory of Bill’s daughter, Jack’s niece and Jeremy’s cousin, Melissa “Sissa” Violante. Sissa’s House was established to provide housing and resources for women and children transitioning from domestic violence, other abusive environments, homelessness, and long-term recovery programs that leads to independence through counseling, life skills training, education, customized job training, temporary to permanent housing and a sustainable career.
“Sissa’s House is near and dear to our hearts,” said Jack. “We are privileged to honor Melissa in this way. We are happy to be a part of helping vulnerable women and children to become self-sufficient.”
Jersey Mike’s is looking for potential employees. Candidates are invited to apply at hiring@neohiosubs.com.
The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.