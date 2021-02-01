PALMDALE — The Palmdale Planning Commission granted a conditional use permit granting the Las Islas Marias restaurant a modified alcoholic beverage control license to sell margaritas with tequila.
The family restaurant, at 2133 East Palmdale Blvd, sought to modify its existing alcoholic beverage control license from a Type 41 (on-sale beer and wine) to a Type 47 (on-sale general), which allows the restaurant to sell beer, wine and distilled spirits.
The commission approved the conditional use permit on a 4-1, vote with Commissioner V. Jesse Smith dissenting. It had rejected a previous request to sell hard liquor in November 2019 when an expansion of the restaurant was approved.
According to a staff report, the project would not contribute to an overintensification of on-sale alcoholic beverage licenses in relation to the area’s population density. The restaurant has one of three existing on-sale licenses in the census tract, and four are allowed.
The project also would not contribute to an overintensification based on the retail density method because up to 10 on-sale establishments are allowed, and there are six within 2,500 feet of the restaurant.
Although the restaurant falls within a high-crime reporting area, when crime statistics in the undeveloped and rural portions of the city are factored out, the proposed project does not exceed the threshold for a high-crime area, In addition, there were no alcohol-related crimes in the area, according to a staff report.
The commission accepted comments from four callers, including one who objected to the proposed conditional use permit.
The first caller said she lives about two miles away from the restaurant. The restaurant is also near Palmdale High School and SAGE Magnet Academy.
“There’s just a lot of alcohol outlets in our area already and the crime rates are high in the area,” she said. “Kids have to walk by those areas all the time and normalize alcohol, tobacco outlets on a daily basis.”
The caller said she was unable to provide the commission documentation through the electronic comment option.
Xavier Flores, project director for Pueblo Y Salud, asked the commission to postpone consideration of the conditional use permit for one month until it can find out what type of crimes are going on in the area.
“The staff report mentions 1,436 crimes in the area in a way that we think is very misleading,” Flores said. “It’s trying to tell you that that’s not high for the area, that somehow that’s an OK number. But it’s not OK and we can show that.”
Caller Jessica Morales of Tarzana Treatment Center asked if the commission had the most recent data.
“Our goal is to limit the amount of accessibility that youth have to alcohol,” Morales said. “It’s so important for us to allow our youth to really thrive in our community, and I don’t think allowing more alcohol outlets allows our youth to thrive.”
Another caller echoed the sentiments of the three previous callers, expressing concern about normalizing the use of alcohol.
“I know that the businesses are struggling, but I know that alcohol is not the only way that businesses make their money,” the caller said.
Beatriz Lozada, a consultant who spoke on behalf of the applicant, said the restaurant already has an alcohol license.
“My applicant is a family-orientated restaurant who does have people that have community,” said Lozada, who used to work for the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. “The alcohol they serve there is incidental to the meals; this is not like it’s a bar or a nightclub.”
The representative said her clients are in good standing with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control with no violations. In addition, she said her client abandoned a previous effort to expand the restaurant to a night club.
The applicant did not propose any changes to the existing hours of operation, which are from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays.
Commissioner Dean Henderson, who had requested a breakdown of the types of crimes in the area when the commission heard the proposal to convert the restaurant into a night club, said he did not receive the information.
“The nature of the prior project was a bigger issue; it was going to go from a restaurant to a night club,” Henderson said. “The nature of what this project is here is a different animal than what we were looking at before. I didn’t get the data, but I’m less concerned about it in this configuration.”
Commissioner Smith said the Commission should consider the callers’ concerns.
“I think when we’re talking about having alcohol at establishments and restaurants I think that is something we should definitely consider as having an impact on our community,” Smith said. “I think that’s a real legitimate concern.”
Smith added he was concerned about the data and that the commission should have all of the data available when it makes a decision.
Vice Chairman Bart Avery said he was happy about the restaurant’s hours of operation.
“As a business owner that has a little bit of experience in this, I can tell you that when you stop serving alcohol relatively early, the problems that happen much later on in the evening don’t happen,” Avery said.
Avery added he did not think the modification to allow distilled spirits would change anything.
“I do feel confident that this is a responsible owner,” Chairwoman Stacia Nemeth said, adding the responsibility falls on the consumer.
