PALMDALE — Thanks to a partnership between McDonald’s and the California Department of Public Health, you can get fries, or one other free menu item, with a Pfizer vaccination shot as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to make the vaccine more convenient for people.
The pop-up clinic will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the McDonald’s restaurant at 37217 47th St. East. The clinic will return on Oct. 12 for the second Pfizer dose.
The clinics are open to McDonald’s employees, their family members and the general public.
California and McDonald’s set up pop-up clinics at more than 70 locations across the state starting this June. Since then about 80 locations are involved.
“As franchisees in Southern California we’re trying to figure out how do we get our employees and our customers access to the vaccination,” said area supervisor Mike Keung, whose mother-in-law Arlene Laddaran owns five McDonald’s restaurants in the Antelope Valley and one in Los Angeles.
They previously held a pop-up clinic at the McDonald’s restaurant at Avenue I in Lancaster and another location on Avenue S down the road from the restaurant that will host Tuesday’s pop-up clinic.
“Those two were selected by the state,” Keung said.
He added the locations were selected due to lower vaccination rates in the surrounding communities. This time, they were able to select their own location. They chose the 47th Street East and Avenue S location because it is more convenient and a busy location.
