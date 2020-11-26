PALMDALE — The City is launching a new #TakeoutPalmdale contest in which entrants will be eligible to win a $25 local restaurant gift card.
To enter, participants must post a photo on social media when picking up food to go or purchasing a gift card from their favorite Palmdale restaurant with the hashtags #ShopPalmdale and #TakeoutPalmdale. Five contest winners will be selected randomly each Wednesday through Dec. 23 and contacted through the social media platform used to post their photos.
The contest is the latest component of the City’s #ShopPalmdale campaign, designed to support Palmdale businesses, keep more money in the community, and promote job growth. The campaigned kicked off on Nov 18 with the City offering purchasers of a new or leased car from the Palmdale Auto Mall a $500 Shop Palmdale gift card. Purchasers of a previously owned vehicle at any Palmdale auto dealer will receive a $250 gift card. The car purchase program will run through Dec. 31.
Beginning Saturday, the City will celebrate national Small Business Saturday with a new contest that gives residents the opportunity to win a $100 gift card for shopping in Palmdale. To be eligible, residents need to post a photo of themselves shopping at their favorite Palmdale business on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) with the hashtag #ShopPalmdale. One winner will be randomly selected each week and awarded a $100 gift card. This contest will run through Dec. 23.
The City will also promote Shop Local Week, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, by posting messaging to support shopping in Palmdale on social media and billboards. The City will feature a new business each week. To nominate a local business, email economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org or call 661-267-5125.
“Purchasing local helps grow other businesses as well as the local tax base,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “With the holiday shopping season upon us, this is the perfect time to launch a program like this and support the businesses who call Palmdale home.”
“COVID-19 has taken a toll on Palmdale businesses, and this is one way we can do our part to help them out,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said. “With the support of our City Council and the creativity and hard work of our staff, we are able to develop a program that keeps and recirculates dollars in our community and continues to show Palmdale truly cares.”
For details, contact the Economic Development division by emailing economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org or by calling 661-267-5125.
