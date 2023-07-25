As hot summer temperatures persist in the Antelope Valley community this week, Supervisor Kathryn Barger wants to ensure her constituents in the region are aware of and can access a variety of county resources that bring heat relief and support to families and the community at large.
“The Antelope Valley community is facing extreme heat during these summer months and the county can offer respite this season,” Barger said in a statement. “There’s a variety of free or low-cost activities and events taking place in the coming weeks in north county. I want families and community members to access these resources so that they have a memorable and enjoyable summer.”
Families can beat the summer heat with an array of free activities taking place after hours at LA County Park pools through Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department’s Parks After Dark Summer Pool Program. Select county pool facilities offer extended evening swimming hours from 6 to 10 p.m. weekly from Thursdays through Saturdays until Aug. 5 — a schedule that accommodates the availability of working parents and provides an opportunity to keep youth busy during evening hours when there are typically fewer activities available.
Participating pools in the Antelope Valley and surrounding region include George Lane County Park, 5520 West Ave. L-8, Quartz Hill; Val Verde Community Regional Park, at 30300 West Arlington Road, Castaic; and the Castaic Aquatic Center, 31320 North Castaic Road.
Antelope Valley residents can also enjoy a low-cost summer escape by using Los Angeles County’s Beach Bus service to the Santa Monica Pier. With the bus operating through Sept. 4, anyone can enjoy a stress-free trek to the famous pier for a fee of $6 per round-trip.
The bus departs at 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West in Lancaster, and at 9 a.m. from the Palmdale Transportation Center, 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive.
This program is coordinated by Los Angeles County Public Works. Reservations can be made at www.LAGoBus.com up to 10 days in advance, but no later than 10 a.m. one day prior to a trip. Senior citizens ages 60 and older and individuals with disabilities pay $2 per round-trip.
Los Angeles County also offers cooling centers that provide no-cost air-conditioned spaces to the general public typically at libraries, community centers and senior centers. Days and hours of operation are extended during periods of excessive heat. Visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat to find a list of available centers. Some centers are pet-friendly.
Barger has teamed up with LA Regional Food Bank and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation to distribute free food boxes this summer. Families can obtain food boxes at the Palmdale Community Foundation’s South Antelope Valley Emergency Services site, 1002 East Ave. Q-12, Palmdale, between 1 and 4 p.m. today through Thursday. Free food boxes will also be distributed from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Antelope Valley Dream Center, at 2851 West Ave. L, PMB 330, Lancaster.
Additionally, youth ages 18 and younger can enjoy free lunches at Los Angeles County’s Lancaster Library four days a week — from Tuesday through Friday — between noon and 1 p.m. Nutritious meals are available until Aug. 4 and are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. There are no family income limits or requirements. The meals are served in an environment that also offers young minds a chance to explore their local library and all of the free activities and resources it offers.
The library’s address is 601 West Lancaster Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.